Marquette Chamber Of Commerce Update With Exec. Dir. Jason Schneider

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Jason Schneider, Executive Director of the Marquette Chamber of Commerce, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today.

Schneider shared an update of the latest with the Chamber and how it is continuing to grow over the last two years.

He explained that the information he shared with us this morning was very similar to a recent presentation he made on behalf of the Marquette Chamber to the Marquette City Commission as part of annual updates he presents to the commission.

You can find out more about the Marquette Chamber Commerce by visiting their website HERE.

LISTEN IN – Marquette Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Schneider.

