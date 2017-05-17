NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine Discusses Bond Failure, Graduation And Enrollment Increases
Bryan DeAugustine, Superintendent, NICE Community Schools
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about what the district is planning following the recent defeat of a $4.1 million bond referendum proposal.
DeAugustine said school officials were disappointed with the outcome, but they heard the voice of the voters in the district and are moving forward with other plans and programs accordingly.
The proposal was to fund the building of a second gymnasium and make other related facility improvements at the Westwood High School. It was defeated earlier this month by a vote of 490 to 421.
DeAugustine also discussed the upcoming graduation for district seniors, which is on Thursday, June 1st at 8:00 pm at the Westwood High School Gymnasium.
He also talked about enrollment projections for the school district and a current trend of increasing enrollment and larger incoming kindergarten classes.
