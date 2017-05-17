Marquette County Exchange Club Seeks Volunteers For International Food Fest

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette County Exchange Club is busy planning the annual 4th of July International Food Fest in Marquette.

Exchange Club President Geno Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to give a quick preview of the Fest, which is planned for July 2nd through the 4th at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Angeli said the event will feature the usual slate of food vendors and a mix of various local bands for musical entertainment through the three days.

He also added that there is a need for volunteers to help out with all aspects of the Fest and anyone who is willing to assist with this long-running community event is welcome.

Angeli said the best way to get involved and volunteer is to call him directly at (906) 249-1595 or (906) 360-6926.

LISTEN IN – Geno Angeli with more about the Marquette County Exchange Club’s 4th of July International Food Fest.

