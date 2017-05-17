“Do It For Daniel” Documentary Being Screened This Weekend In Ishpeming
Jeff Olson
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A documentary film aimed at stopping the stigma of mental illness and depression is being shown this weekend in Ishpeming.
“Do It For Daniel” is about the life and death of Daniel Olson of Ishpeming, who suffered his whole life with depression and anxiety.
Daniel’s father, Ishpeming Hematites Head Football Coach Jeff Olson, joined Great Lakes Radio Sports Director Mike Plourde today to talk about the film and the screening.
Olson said as the film has been shown over the last year, there has been a call to show it again locally, and to add some discussions both before and after the film.
The film is being shown this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the W.C. Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming.
Admission is free, but free-will donations will be accepted.
