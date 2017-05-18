Dead River Derby Back At Lakeview Arena In Marquette This Weekend

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Dead River Derby rolls back into Lakeview Arena for their home opener this weekend in Marquette.

Derby girls Phee Nix and Pepper joined Great Lakes Radio’s Mike Plourde to preview the bout and invite the community to come down and support the team.

The

They added that there will food from the

LISTEN IN – Phee Nix & Pepper preview the Dead River Derby home opener for 2017.

VISIT – The Dead River Derby website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments