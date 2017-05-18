Dead River Derby Back At Lakeview Arena In Marquette This Weekend
Phee Nix and Pepper with the Dead River Derby
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Dead River Derby rolls back into Lakeview Arena for their home opener this weekend in Marquette.
Derby girls Phee Nix and Pepper joined Great Lakes Radio’s Mike Plourde to preview the bout and invite the community to come down and support the team.
The Rolling Riptide will take on the Nautikills of Duluth, Minnesota at 6:00 p.m., the doors open at 5:00 p.m.
They added that there will food from the Superior Mobile Koney truck inside Lakeview, and beer, wine, and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
There will also be bouncy houses for the kids to enjoy.
Tickets are $10 at the door, and there is free admission to veterans or active duty military in honor of Armed Forces Day.
LISTEN IN – Phee Nix & Pepper preview the Dead River Derby home opener for 2017.
VISIT – The Dead River Derby website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments