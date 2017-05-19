21st Annual Arts Awards This Saturday In Marquette
Tiina Harris
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Annual Arts Awards are being presented this Saturday evening at the Marquette Arts & Culture Center at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette.
Tiina Harris, the Director of the City’s Arts & Culture Department, joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike recently to discuss the event and how interested members of the public can come out and take part.
She also listed the winners of this year’s awards and the work they have done to support and promote the arts in the community.
Harris said the event is being held in conjunction with the Lake Superior Art Association and will have a special reception at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Awards at 7:00 p.m.
The events are free and open to the public.
LISTEN IN – Tiina Harris with more about the City of Marquette’s 21st Annual Arts Awards.
