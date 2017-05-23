Negaunee Schools Busy As School Year Draws To A Close

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The calendar is full at the Negaunee Public Schools as the school year is drawing to a close.

Superintendent Dan Skewis joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share an update.

Skewis said there are several activities that are happening in the Elementary, Middle and High Schools that parents and students need to remember over the next couple of weeks.

He also encouraged students and families to stay connected with the district’s facebook page for all of the latest updates and any possible changes.

LISTEN IN – Negaunee Public Schools Dan Skewis with a year-end update.

VISIT – The Negaunee Public Schools website.

