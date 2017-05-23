7th Annual U.P. Beacon House Celebrity Golf Classic Less Than A Month Away!!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 7th annual U.P. Celebrity Golf Classic for Beacon House is coming soon to Marquette.

The event features celebrities from around the world who come to the Upper Peninsula to play and party for a wonderful cause.

Mary Dowling, CEO of the U.P. Beacon House joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share the latest details of this annual star-studded event.

She said the event, which happens on June 21st and 22nd at the Marquette Golf Club, raises funds used to operate the U.P. Beacon House, a hospitality house in Marquette.

Dowling said the highly-acclaimed tournament is coordinated with the Mariucci Family Foundation and still has a few open slots for teams, but they are going fast and anyone who wants to play needs to sign up now at www.upbh.org.

LISTEN IN – U.P. Beacon House CEO Mary Dowling with the all the latest about the 7th annual Celebrity Golf Classic.

VISIT – The U.P. Beacon House website for more information and to register.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments