NMU Wildcat Wednesday: Orientation And Registration For Students

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Orientation activities are planned for students at Northern Michigan University this summer.

We talked with Josh Santiago, Director of Orientation and the Assistant Director of the Academic Career and Advisement Center at NMU to find out more about what is in the works for students who are coming to the university.

Santiago also talked about how to get registered for any of the summer orientation programs if you or a family member have enrolled at NMU.

He also shared some insight into the different approaches they take as an orientation staff when dealing with non-traditional students and U.S. veterans who are coming to Northern as opposed to new incoming students.

LISTEN IN – For more about Northern Michigan University orientation programs with Josh Santiago.

VISIT – The NMU Orientation Program webpage.

