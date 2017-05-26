Marquette Chamber Of Commerce Receives State Creative Industry Grant
Jason Schneider
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce has received a state grant to fund efforts to attract and retain talent in the creative industries in Marquette.
Chamber Executive Director Jason Schneider joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the $222-thousand grant the comes from a job-creation initiative by the Michigan Digital Film and Media Office.
Schneider said the grant is being allocated over three years and establishes a formal partnership with the Marquette Chamber to foster opportunities for people working in the creative industries.
He explained that means jobs in creative technology, graphic design, communication, marketing, visual and performing arts as well as culture-centered and heritage professions.
The nearly $1.5 million program is also funding efforts in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.
