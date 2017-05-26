MI Council For Arts & Cultural Affairs Director Discusses Economic Impact Of Arts And Culture Programs

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – John Bracey, Executive Director of the Michigan Council For Arts & Cultural Affairs stopped in the SUNNY Studios this week during a tour of communities in the Upper Peninsula.

Bracey talked about some of the community arts and cultural programs he had seen on his trip so far, including some successful art and culture-based development in the Ironwood area.

The main part of the conversation, however, had to do with measuring and quantifying the economic impacts of such programs on local economies, and how that benefits the state’s overall economic growth.

Bracey also encouraged any interested arts and culture individuals and groups to contact the MCACA offices to find out more about support that would be available.

LISTEN IN – Michigan Council For Arts & Cultural Affairs Executive Director John Bracey.

VISIT – The MCACA website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments