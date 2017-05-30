Marquette City Commission To Hear Hospital Update And Discuss More Road Projects
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission is holding a regular meeting tonight in Marquette.
Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the meeting.
Angeli reminded residents that the session is being held tonight due to the Memorial Day holiday.
He added that the commission is scheduled to hear an update on the construction of the new Duke LifePoint hospital from UP Health System-Marquette officials.
Angeli added that there will also be a discussion of the reconstruction of Fair Avenue and upgrades to Wilson Street.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:00 o’clock at Commission Chambers at City Hall in Marquette.
