Ishpeming Schools Busy With End-Of-Year Events And More
Ishpeming Public Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Ishpeming Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the end of the school year.
Meyer shared some of the key dates, including commencement exercises at the end of this week, and also talked about some new programs and a new hire in the district.
Ishpeming High School Graduation is this Friday evening at 7:00 o’clock at the W.C. Peterson Auditorium, and all are invited to attend.
Meyer also thanked District Principal Vicki Lempinen for her years of service to the schools.
Lempinen is retiring and Meyer said Seth Hoopingarner will be coming in to serve as the new Principal.
Hoopingarner comes from the Powell Township schools.
LISTEN IN – Ishpeming Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer with a district update.
VISIT – The Ishpeming Schools website.
