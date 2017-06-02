Spring Ferment 2017 This Weekend In Marquette

Blue Brazleton and Matt Burling.

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Homebrewers are presenting Spring Ferment 2017 this Saturday in Marquette.

Event promoters Blue Brazleton and Matt Burling joined the SUNNY Morning show with Walt & Mike this week to get the word out about the event.

Brazleton and Burling said the event is a showcase of area brewers and makers of wine and mead and is a chance for folks to sample a wide selection of their wares.

They added that there will also be live music and plenty of food to enjoy along with the various fermented beverages.

The event runs from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

 

LISTEN IN – Blue Brazleton and Matt Burling with more information about the Spring Ferment 2017.

CLICK HERE – For ticket information and a complete list of vendors.

