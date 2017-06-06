Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Coming To Marquette Thursday!
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The music of The Beatles will fill Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette to benefit the Marquette Area Public Schools Music Program this Thursday.
Event organizer Dan Truckey joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to share the latest about “Fifty Years Ago Today: A Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Tribute.”
Truckey said the evening brings together 60 area musicians and MAPS band students to perform the entire “Sgt. Pepper” album live from start to finish.
The evening begins with “Prelude to Pepper” that will feature a mix of Beatles songs showcasing the musical evolution of the band that lead to the classic album.
The show is this Thursday, June 8th, at 7:30 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette, and tickets are available through NMU EZ Tickets at the Berry Events Center, Superior Dome, Forest Roberts Theatre or NMU Bookstore or online at tickets.nmu.edu
All proceeds go to the Marquette Area Public Schools Music Fund.
