UPAWS Teaming With Fox Negaunee For Adoption Event This Thursday

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – This Thursday, June 8th, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Fox Negaunee and the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is giving you a chance to help an animal in need.

“Find a Friend with FOX” is an offsite pet adoption fair at the Negaunee dealership and Ann Brownell with UPAWS joined the SUNNY Morning show with Walt & Mike today to share all of the information about this special event.

Brownell explained that UPAWS will be bringing animals that need homes to Fox Negaunee and people interested in adopting a pet must stop by the dealership to see the animals there and obtain an ‘Adoption Voucher.’

She added that Fox Motors will pay all of the fees for the adoption.

Brownell said animals at the shelter, PetSmart and in foster care included too, BUT you must stop at FOX Negaunee first to obtain a voucher.

