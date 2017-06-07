Women’s Center Launches “100 Good Men” Campaign In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Women’s Center in Marquette has kicked off a special fundraising and awareness campaign that is looking to find some good men in Marquette and Alger Counties.

Beth Casady, Executive Director of the Women’s Center, and Jim Cantrill, Team Leader, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the “100 Good Men” campaign.

Casady said the effort gives men a chance to publicly show their support for the Women’s Center by donating $100 and sharing their names with the public (if they so choose).

Cantrill said the campaign helps to increase awareness about the fact that domestic violence and sexual assault are not simply “women’s issues”, but issues that affect everyone, regardless of gender.

Casady added that the goal for the campaign last year was 100 men, but over 170 area men signed up, and they are looking to surpass that number this year.

LISTEN IN – Beth Casady and Jim Cantrill discuss the Women’s Center’s “100 Good Men” campaign.

VISIT – The Women’s Center website for more information.

