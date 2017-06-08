Annual Marquette Breakfast Rotary Fish Boil Coming Soon!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Breakfast Rotary is presenting one of the area’s most popular and unique fundraisers on Saturday, June 17th in Marquette.

Rotarians Jennifer Huetter and Reed Benton joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to invite listeners to the 25th annual Fish Boil Dinner, and evening filled with great food and auctions to support programs of Rotary.

Huetter said the event is Marquette’s only authentic Fish Boil dinner and features an evening on the shores of Lake Superior at the Frazier Boat Yard, taking in the beautiful views and bidding on fantastic and unique auction items.

Benton added that all proceeds from the event will be directed back into the community to support projects, programs and organizations that enhance youth opportunities in the community.

LISTEN IN – Jennifer Huetter and Reed Benton on the upcoming Marquette Breakfast Rotary Fish Boil Dinner.

VISIT – The Marquette Breakfast Rotary website for more information.

