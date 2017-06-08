Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter Moves Ahead With New Facility Plan
Kori Tossova
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is moving ahead with the first phase of construction of a new animal community center in Sands Township.
UPAWS Executive Director Kori Tossova joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about their plans to create what they are calling a “new generation of animal welfare”.
Tossova said the new shelter will be approximately 4 times the size of the current shelter in Negaunee Township and will realign dog kennels and cat areas and add dedicated space for both small and large animals.
She added that he $3.7 million project will also include a community education room, a fenced-in year round dog park, and private spaces for adoption counseling or to surrender an animal.
Tossova said the first phase of the project will begin in July and is expected to last 6 months.
LISTEN IN – Kori Tossava with an update on the new UPAWS facility.
VISIT – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments