NMU Wildcat Wednesday: Special DeVos Art Museum Show Features Works From The North

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Emily Lanctot, Curator of Collections and Outreach at the DeVos Art Museum at NMU, joined us today for the latest edition of Wildcat Wednesday.

Lanctot stopped in to talk about the “North of the 45th” show that is featuring works by artists who live north of the 45th Parallel in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

She explained that this will be the 10th year of the show, and organizers decided to do something different this year by opening the doors of the museum to all interested artists to bring their work to be displayed.

Lanctot said the catch is that the works must be delivered by the artists to the museum on the NMU campus within a 24-hour period that runs from noon this Friday to noon on Saturday.

There will be curators on hand to meet with the artists and there are a few key guidelines to follow for anyone who is considering entering a piece in the show.

Lanctot says the show begins shortly after the entry time wraps up at noon this Saturday and it will run until September 8th.

LISTEN IN – Emily Lanctot with more on the “North of the 45th” Show at the Devos Art Museum at Northern Michigan University.

VISIT – The NMU DeVos Art Museum webpage for more information about the show and how to enter.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments