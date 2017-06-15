Bay Cliff Health Camp Golf Outing Coming Next Month

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 11th Annual Bay Cliff Golf Outing is coming soon to Marquette.

Bay Cliff Golf Committee Volunteer Nicole Burony-Noble and Bay Cliff Camp Director Tim Bennett joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike recently to share details about the event and how you can still get involved.

Burony-Noble said the outing is scheduled for July 13, 2017, at Greywalls Golf Course in Marquette.

Bennett explained that the fundraiser serves as a benefit for children to attend Bay Cliff and he also talked about the mission of the Bay Cliff Health Camp.

There are sponsorship opportunities still available for individuals and businesses to support the event.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or if you have any other questions regarding the golf outing, please contact Burony-Noble at 906-226-0880.

LISTEN IN – Nicole Burony-Noble and Tim Bennett on the Bay Cliff Health Camp Golf Outing.

VISIT – The Bay Cliff Health Camp website.

