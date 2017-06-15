Trillium House Construction Start Is Weeks Away In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Officials with the Trillium House say they are beginning the construction of their planned hospice house in Marquette.

Trillium House Board President Dan Mazzuchi and Board Member Aaron Scholnik joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share an update on the effort.

Mazzuchi explained that is a eight-room facility patterned on hospice houses that have served other communities, including those in the U.P., for decades.

Scholnik said the facility will be a benefit for not only someone in hospice care, but for their families as well.

They added that many people, foundations, groups, and businesses have joined in fundraising efforts to make the building real, and construction will begin in July.

LISTEN IN – The latest Trillium House update with Dan Mazzuchi and Aaron Scholnik.

VISIT – The Trillium House website for more information.

