Superior Health Foundation Using Grant Funding And Partnerships To Fight Opioid Abuse In U.P.

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Superior Health Foundation is continuing to work via their 2017 Proactive Grant program to improve substance abuse prevention, awareness, treatment and services across the U.P.

Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of the Superior Health Foundation, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about the program and a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

LaJoie said the grant program fosters collaborations between organizations addressing healthcare needs through innovative solutions which impact the entire Upper Peninsula.

He added that the SHP has teamed up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, The Michigan Health Endowment Fund, The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan for the Taking Action on Opioid and Prescription Drug Abuse in Michigan by Supporting Community Responses initiative.

LaJoie said the partnership provides one-time grants to begin new projects, enhance or expand existing projects aimed at reducing opioid and prescription drug abuse.

He said one of the key reasons SHP became involved as a funding partner was to get more grant money funneled back into the Upper Peninsula to address the issue of opioid addiction.

