Iron Industry Museum Presenting Antique Auto Exhibit This Weekend In Negaunee
Barry James
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The annual “Iron, Steel and the Automobile” antique auto exhibit returns to the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee Township this weekend.
Barry James, from the Iron Industry Museum, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today preview the event, which commemorates the link between Michigan’s iron, steel and automotive industries.
The show will be held from noon to 4pm this Sunday and features dozens of automobiles and light trucks dating from 1900 through 1969, in addition to a presentation by Ford Motor Company corporate historian Robert C. Kreipke.
James said there will also be food from area food trucks and live music to enjoy.
Museum admission is free, with a suggested parking donation of $3.00 per vehicle to attend the car show.
LISTEN IN – Barry James with more on the “Iron, Steel and the Automobile” antique auto exhibit.
