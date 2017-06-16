“Catch The Vision Car Show And Cruise” This Saturday In Marquette Township

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A special event is tomorrow in Marquette Township for all fans of types of cars.

Marquette Township Manager Randy Girard joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the “Catch The Vision Car Show & Cruise”.

The show will be held this Saturday at the parking lot in front of the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

Girard says registration is from 10-11 a.m., the show will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a raffle at 1:30 p.m.

He added that this year there will some new events including the “Rev It Up”showcase and the burnout competition.

The “Catch the Vision Classic Car Cruise” around township will then be held from 2-3 p.m.

Also at the car show, representatives from St. Vincent DePaul will be collecting canned goods to help restock local food pantries.

LISTEN IN – Randy Girard with more about the “Catch The Vision Car Show & Cruise”.

