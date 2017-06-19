Casperson Discusses Crossing Party Lines For Teacher Pension Vote
State Senator Tom Casperson (R) Escanaba
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Republican State Senator Tom Casperson called in to the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about why he was part of a handful of Republican Senators who voted with Democrats last week in Lansing against changes to teacher retirement packages.
The plan, steering newly hired teachers and other school workers in Michigan into a 401(k)-style retirement plan instead of one that includes a traditional pension, passed in the Senate 21-17 while the House approved an identical measure 55-52.
Casperson talked about what reasons he had for not being in support of the measure as approved.
He said the measure was put through too fast and that there should have been more analysis of the plan and it’s impact on both teachers and taxpayers in the state.
