Gov. Rick Snyder Checks In From Paris During European Trade Mission
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is spending the week in Europe and called the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about it.
Snyder called in from Paris, France to talk about the trip, which is a trade mission that includes stops at the Paris Air Show and in Germany and Italy.
He said he is meeting with dozens of company and government leaders in hopes of attracting new business to Michigan with one of the focuses of the trip in the aerospace sector.
In addition, Snyder said he will be sharing information about the state’s automotive research and design industry on visits to Germany and Italy.
LISTEN IN – Governor Rick Snyder with more on the current Michigan trade mission to Europe.
