KBIC’s Ojibwa Casino Expansion Project In Marquette Moving Along
Tim Runstrom and Vickie LaPorte-Sarasien
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s planned $36 million expansion of their Marquette casino is making progress.
Ojibwa Casino’s Marquette Marketing Manager Tim Runstrom and Human Resources Director Vickie LaPorte-Sarasien joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to give an update on the project.
Runstrom said following a few delays that have now been resolved, the construction is getting ready to begin.
He said the expansion will not only double the gaming area of the current casino at the Harvey location, but there will be a 76-room full service Choice Hotels Comfort Inn built along with a spa, a 400-seat convention center and a 1200-seat performance venue.
LaPorte-Sarasien said jobs are currently open and they are looking to hire people for positions in security, transportation and guest services as well as kitchen and wait staff.
She added that there will be another 50 positions filled when the new hotel is opened and that applications can be picked up today at the casino or online.
Runstrom added that the construction timeline is projecting the expanded casino to be fully open and running by Fall of 2018.
