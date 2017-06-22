Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Benefits Beacon House In Marquette
Jay Feely and Walt Lindala
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 7th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic to benefit Beacon House is underway today in Marquette.
The annual event features sports and entertainment celebrities from around the world coming to Marquette to raise funds for the Beacon House, an independent hospitality house for patients and their families at UP Health System-Marquette.
One of the event’s major supporters, former NFL kicker and CBS Sports broadcaster Jay Feely chatted with Great Lakes Radio News Director Walt Lindala at the Marquette Golf Club about why he is involved with the effort.
Feely explained that he has a personal connection the Beacon House and understands how crucial it is in helping a patient or a family member with a loved one in the hospital have peace of mind knowing they have a place to spend the night if it’s needed.
LISTEN IN – Former NFL player Jay Feely discusses the Beacon House.
VISIT – The Beacon House website.
