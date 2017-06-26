Marquette Open Burning Fire Pit Ordinance Changes Up For Vote Tonight
Mike Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has a regular meeting tonight in Marquette.
Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the meeting.
Angeli said the commission is scheduled to hold a pair of public hearings on ordinances related to fire protection and open burning in the city limits.
He added the Commission will also be taking action on continuing funding and repayment options with the new hospital project and with capital improvement projects.
The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at Commission Chambers at City Hall in Marquette.
LISTEN IN – Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli previews tonight’s Marquette City Commission meeting.
VISIT – City of Marquette’s website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments