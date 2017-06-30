Governor Rick Snyder Discusses “Good Jobs” Legislation
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Michigan Governor Rick Snyder joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to discuss a package of legislation making it’s way through Lansing intended to incentivize business and job growth in Michigan.
Snyder talked about what is being called the “Good Jobs” legislation that is designed to provide an incentive for businesses to come to the state to open facilities via specialized employer pay-back of state income tax of employees.
He said while other states have similar programs, he feels they can be too generous and can create unintended financial burdens for those states.
Snyder said this package creates a competitive program for Michigan that caps the pay-backs at a reasonable level allowing the state to remain competitive in business recruitment on a national level.
LISTEN IN – Michigan Governor Rick Snyder discusses the “Good Jobs” legislation.
VISIT – Governor Rick Snyder’s website.
