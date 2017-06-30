It’s International Food Fest Time In Marquette!
Geno Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – It’s time for the 32nd Annual International Food Fest in Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.
Events and activities run Sunday, June 2nd through Tuesday, July 4th.
Event organizer Geno Angeli, with the Marquette County Exchange Club, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to preview the event.
Angeli talked about the various food vendors and there wares and the live music that will be going on each day from noon to 10:30pm.
There will also be a massive fireworks display at dusk on the 4th.
He added that volunteers are still needed and there is still time to sign up to volunteer for this annual family-friendly destination event.
LISTEN IN – Geno Angeli previews the 32nd Annual International Food Fest in Marquette.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments