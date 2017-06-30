Trillium House Breaks Ground In Marquette For New Hospice House
Turning shovels to build the Trillium House in Marquette, MI.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A groundbreaking was held this morning for a new hospice house to serve Marquette and the central U.P.
Officials with Trillium House gathered at the site of the facility on Northland Avenue in Marquette to formally begin the construction project.
The Trillium House will be an eight-room home for people in hospice care who cannot stay safely and comfortably at home.
Construction will continue year-round and the build out is expected to take approximately 12 months.
Officials say the central U.P. is the only region not yet served by a hospice house and the Trillium House will be a brick and mortar solution.
It is patterned on hospice houses that have served other communities, including those in the U.P., for decades.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments