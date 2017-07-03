“The Greatest Fourth In The North” Is Underway In Marquette!
Tom Baldini
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Fourth of July celebrations are underway in Marquette.
Event Volunteer and Coordinator Tom Baldini joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike last week to preview all of the events and activities going on in Marquette for Independence Day.
Baldini said it’s a large undertaking to present the events and several service groups and volunteers have stepped up, once again, to bring the family-friendly activities together for all to enjoy.
He said it all starts with the 32nd Annual International Food Fest in Mattson Park in Marquette Sunday though Tuesday from noon to 10:30pm.
Baldini said the Annual 4th of July Parade in Marquette starts at 2:00pm on Tuesday and the day wraps up with a massive fireworks display over Marquette’s Lower Harbor at dusk.
