Celebrate 44 Years Of Goofus And His Polkacello This Thursday In Ishpeming

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – 44 years ago this week a local legend was born, and the man is throwing a party!

The man known to many around the region as Goofus joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the Ishpeming-Negaunee Founder’s Day Reunion that is coming up this Thursday, July 6th, in Ishpeming.

The highlight of the event is the celebration of the 44th Anniversary of the first public performance by Goofus with his beloved polkacello, affectionately known as “Betty”.

Goofus explained what a polkacello is, how he got started in playing one and how June 6th, 1973 was the day he first played out with it in downtown Ishpeming by Hickey’s Bar on Pearl Street.

He then performed live in the studio for all to enjoy.

The celebration of the polkacello is this Thursday, July 6th, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the location of Hickey’s Bar (which, unfortunately, burned down four years ago) in Ishpeming.

There will be music provided by Pierre Ogea, a musical performance by Miss U.P. and a special dual-polkacello performance with a very special guest.

LISTEN IN – Goofus invites you to celebrate the 44th birthday of his polkacello “Betty”.

