Mr. U.P. To Be Crowned At The Vista Theater In Negaunee

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The “Turd Annual” Mr. Upper Peninsula Pageant is happening this Friday as part of Negaunee’s “Pioneer Week” by PAAC at the historic Vista Theater in Negaunee.

Andrew “Bear” Tyler joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the evening.

Tyler explained that the pageant is a fun contest to find the best man to represent the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and will feature men from throughout the U.P. in a series of events competing for the title of Mr. Upper Peninsula.

The Mr. Upper Peninsula Pageant is being held this Friday, July 7th.

Doors open at 6:00pm and the show will start shortly after 7:00pm.

LISTEN IN – Andrew “Bear” Tyler with more on the Mr. Upper Peninsula Pageant.

VISIT – The Vista Theater website.

