Enjoy The Classic Summer Story “Grease” At The Lake Superior Theatre In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The classic “Grease” hits the stage at the Lake Superior Theatre in Marquette later this month.

Cast member Sophie Shahbazi joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the production and her performance as Rizzo.

Shahbazi said being able to play a well-known character in a beloved story is fun, but also has had some challenges to deliver the role effectively.

She said the cast is filled with veteran actors who are bringing a top-notch version of the classic story to the Lake Superior Theatre stage in a production that features a lot of singing and dancing for all to enjoy.

Shahbazi added that the show, which is directed by David Dagenais, is based on the original stage play version, but has the favorite songs from the classic movie added as well.

The show starts it’s run on Tuesday, July 11th and tickets are available through Northern Michigan University’s EZ Tickets.

