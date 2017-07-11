Marquette Area Blues Society Presents “Mulebone” Tonight In Marquette
Mark Hamari from the Marquette Area Blues Society
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Area Blues Society is presenting a free show tonight in Marquette with the New York-based blues-roots duo Mulebone.
Mark Hamari from the Marquette Area Blues Society joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the show and the group.
Hamari said Mulebone features two performers, John Ragusa and Hugh Pool, who play a wide array of instruments to create an unique blend of sounds and musical styles.
He said while the duo’s music is based in traditional blues, they bring in everything from country and folk styles to rock and roll.
The free show will be this evening, Tuesday, July 11th, at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. on Spring Street in Marquette.
Doors are at 6:30pm and the music starts at 7:00pm, and all ages are welcome.
LISTEN IN – Mark Hamari from the Marquette Area Blues Society talks about the Mulebone show.
VISIT – The Marquette Area Blues Society website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments