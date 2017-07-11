Blues-Roots Duo “Mulebone” Brings Their Unique Sounds To Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The New York-based duo Mulebone is visiting Marquette and playing a special show tonight at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Spring Street.

The show is presented by the Marquette Area Blues Society and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The duo, John Ragusa and Hugh Pool, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about their sound, their connection to Upper Michigan and play a tune in the studio.

Ragusa plays a variety of instruments including (but not limited to) conch shell, Jews harp, cornet, all manner of flutes, tin whistle, and chimes in on the harmony vocals.

Pool plays guitars, harmonica, boot board and sings, and according to their website, it’s all done with a mouth full of whiskey and a giant heart.

The duo is bringing their sound to the Ore Dock Brewing Co. stage tonight at 7:00 p.m.

LISTEN IN – Mulebone LIVE in the SUNNY Studios.

VISIT – The Mulebone Official Website.

