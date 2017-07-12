Range Bank Celebrating 130th Anniversary Of Serving Upper Michigan

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Range Bank is marking a major anniversary this year, celebrating being in service to the local U.P. community for 130 years.

Roxanne Daust, Range Bank Executive Vice President, and Rebecca Duke, Range Bank Marketing and Public Relations Specialist, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about what is in the works to commemorate this milestone.

Daust talked about what makes Range Bank different from other banks and lending institutions in the area and why they are happy and proud to maintain their company headquarters in Marquette.

Duke talked about what some of the special offers and incentives they are having at all of their branches to celebrate the 130th anniversary and how customers can take part.

LISTEN IN – Roxanne Daust and Rebecca Duke with Range Bank discuss the bank’s 130th anniversary.

VISIT – The Range Bank website for more information.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments