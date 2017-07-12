NMU Wildcat Wednesday: Staying Safe On Campus And Around The Town

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – In our latest Wildcat Wednesday segment, NMU Public Safety Lieutenant Don Peterman joined us to talk about safety at the university and around Marquette.

Peterman shared a series of tips for staying safe and also protecting valuables such as bikes, laptops and other items.

He also talked about being aware of the natural surroundings in Marquette to reduce risk for injury while out enjoying places like Lake Superior or the area’s hiking and biking trails.

Peterman added that a lot of the basic safety information for students and others in the university community can be found through the Public Safety page on Northern’s website.

LISTEN IN – NMU Public Safety Lieutenant Don Peterman with information about safety at NMU.

VISIT – The Northern Michigan University website.

