Marquette Rotary West Gearing Up For HarborFest 2017
Jim Becker
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette West Rotary Club is getting set for their annual summertime fundraising event in Marquette.
Club President Jim Becker joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share an update on the preparations for HarborFest 2017.
Becker said the organization’s various committees are progressing very well in getting all of the elements together to present this family-friendly event at the Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.
He said the event runs Friday, August 25th and Saturday, August 26th and features a wide array of music, food, family activities and other surprises.
Becker said this year’s musical entertainment include the high-energy funk-rock band Bumpus from Chicago, and the premier Led Zeppelin tribute band, Kashmir.
The 2017 HarborFest is open to all ages and is the Marquette West Rotary’s main fundraiser, with proceeds raised going back into the community through various Rotary Foundation programs.
LISTEN IN – Marquette West Rotary President Jim Becker previews HarborFest 2017.
VISIT – The Marquette West Rotary website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments