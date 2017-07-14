Congressman Jack Bergman Discusses New G.I. Bill And Soo Locks
Jack Bergman
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman called in to the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this morning for a legislative update.
Bergman talked about a new piece of legislation that would create a new provision in what is commonly known as the G.I. Bill that would allow veterans who signed up for service post 9/11 to have access to free higher education for life.
He also talked about the effort he is working on to get improvements and expansions of the Soo Locks done in Sault Ste. Marie.
Bergman said both legislative efforts are currently enjoying strong bipartisan and bicameral support, and he says he believes there will be significant positive action on both fronts within the next several months.
LISTEN IN – U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman with a legislative update.
VISIT – Congressman Bergman’s website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments