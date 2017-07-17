Senator Tom Casperson Disappointed In Parts Of New State Budget
State Senator Tom Casperson (R) Escanaba
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – State Senator Tom Casperson joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today and shared his thoughts about the state budget that was recently signed into effect by Governor Rick Snyder.
Casperson said that getting the overall budget done early once again this year allows state agencies and other groups to set their operating budgets for the upcoming fiscal year in a timely manner that does not leave those who rely on the funding and related programs hanging as negotiations continue.
The Escanaba Republican added that there are some good things in the new budget, including increased per-pupil funding for K-12 education, but he had some concerns in one particular area.
Casperson said the lack of sufficient funding allocated to Emergency Medical Services and first responders was troubling for him.
He said he feels the lack of proper funding will have a detrimental effect on first responder and rescue services in communities around the state that rely on volunteers to do the work.
He said he hopes the Governor and other lawmakers will see that those who volunteer for
