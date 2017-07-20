Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival Set For This Weekend In Marquette
Jane Cisluycis and Karen Bacula
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 39th Annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is happening this weekend at Tourist Park in Marquette.
Festival Music Committee Co-chairs Jane Cisluycis and Karen Bacula joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview this family-friendly music event.
Cisluycis and Bacula talked about the musician lineup as well as how to get tickets and to become a volunteer at the festival.
They also talked about some of the festival’s history and how it has grown into a true destination event in the Midwest.
LISTEN IN – Jane Cisluycis and Karen Bacula preview the 39th Annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival.
VISIT – The Hiawatha Music Co-Op website for ticket info, schedule and more.
