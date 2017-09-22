Marquette Township Holding Public Meeting On Proposed Underpass Project
Proposed Marquette Township Underpass.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Township Planning Department and Recreation Committee are holding an informational meeting Monday evening regarding the proposed 2019 US-41 Underpass Project.
Jason McCarthy, Planner and Zoning Administrator for Marquette Township, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share the details of the meeting.
McCarthy said the meeting is intended to present background information on the project, proposed plans, conceptual designs, and an update on where the project stands financially and logistically.
The meeting is scheduled for this Monday, September 25th, at 6:00 p.m. in the Marquette Township Community Room of the Township hall at 1000 Commerce Drive.
LISTEN IN – Jason McCarthy with more on the Underpass Project public meeting.
VISIT – The Marquette Township website.
