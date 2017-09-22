8th Annual Project: Keep Kids Warm Clothing Drive Kicks Off Tomorrow
Project: Keep Kids Warm starts tomorrow in Western Marquette County.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The effort to gather clothes to keep kids warm in our area is starting up tomorrow in Western Marquette County.
Organizer of Project: Keep Kids Warm, Dick Derby with the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Ishpeming, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to remind folks in that end of the county to gather up the clothes items they want to give to the effort.
He explained the whole process and how it will work with bags being being distributed tomorrow to homes in Western Marquette County, and then being picked up next Saturday morning starting at 10:00 o’clock.
Derby also explained the plans for the distribution of the collected items.
LISTEN IN – Dick Derby with more about this unique drive.
