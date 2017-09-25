Marquette City Commission To Formalize City Garbage Pickup Contract Tonight
Mike Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission is expected to formally award the contract for curbside waste pickup in the city at their regular meeting tonight in Marquette.
Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for a preview of the meeting’s agenda.
Angeli said the commission is following up with negotiations with Waste Management for the residential pickup services.
He added that the Commission is scheduled to hear presentations from the U.P. Children’s Museum and the Local Development Finance Authority, and will be discussing a public art policy for the city.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:00 o’clock at Commission Chambers at City Hall in Marquette.
LISTEN IN – City Manager Mike Angeli with a meeting preview.
VISIT – The City of Marquette’s website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments