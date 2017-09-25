GINCC Events Promote Western Marquette County Businesses, History And Health

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Kelsey Reyes, Executive Director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to highlight some of their upcoming events.

Reyes talked about an interesting Business After Hours event this Wednesday at the Ishpeming Area Historical Society from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at 308 Cleveland in Ishpeming.

The evening will showcase an array of community history information as well as refreshments and door prizes.

The Chamber is also helping to get the word out about the Western Marquette County Health Foundation’s call for applications for grant funding for programs that are providing health and wellness solutions for the communities within Western Marquette County.

Reyes also talked about GINCC Annual Gala Dinner that is coming up on Thursday, October 19th at the Ishpeming Armory.

She added that this year’s theme is “The Great Gatsby,” and will feature the short film, Transformation.

