Active Physical Therapy Has Tips For Pregnancy-Related Aches And Strains

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Pregnancy can put stresses and strains on a woman’s body in many ways, and there are some options to manage them with the use of physical therapy.

Kristin Cuddie, Physical Therapist with the Active Physical Therapy office in Ishpeming joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about some of the possible ways to use the therapy.

Cuddie said an effective physical therapy regimen can help to strengthen muscles and increase their flexibility to address strains and issues such as lower back problems and more.

She added that with the right therapy, it is possible to not only alleviate the aches and pains of pregnancy, but women can also use it to prevent problems as well.

LISTEN IN – Active Physical Therapy’s Kristin Cuddie talks about physical therapy and pregnancy strains and muscle stresses.

VISIT – The Active Physical Therapy website.

